BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) is Bramshill Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,689,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103,637 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund makes up about 6.5% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $54,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,745 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HYT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.13. 492,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $12.42.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.