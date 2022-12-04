BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Purchased by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 756,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,681 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund accounts for about 1.1% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 465,149 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 352,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 228,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125,657 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000.

NYSE MHD traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.99. 305,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,102. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

