Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Update

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOCN remained flat at $10.19 during midday trading on Friday. 295,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,996. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,935,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,426,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $838,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,579,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,001,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

