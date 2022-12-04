BMO Capital Markets Cuts Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$55.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 66.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,050 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 127.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 94,671 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

