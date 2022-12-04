BNP Paribas Lowers Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Underperform

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.33.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TRI opened at $117.84 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 92.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3,553.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 35,677 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.