Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Price Up 24% Over Last Week

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00005355 BTC on exchanges. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $156.50 million and $4.82 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s launch date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,931,741 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,931,741.17851937 with 157,371,036.3068504 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.91660382 USD and is up 7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $5,703,502.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

