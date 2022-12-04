Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,700 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 939,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Omaha to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Omaha from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Frank H. Kenan II sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $276,116.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,716.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Omaha stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 47,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,125. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 million.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

