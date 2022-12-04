Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,530 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,629.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,302 shares of company stock worth $12,606,784. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

BSX stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,148,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

