Braintrust Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Braintrust has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $82.63 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00006013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

