Bramshill Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.57. 487,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $55.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.82%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -555.55%.

IEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

