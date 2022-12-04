Bramshill Investments LLC Buys 3,412 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAPL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 31,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $754.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.72. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.07%.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $164,924.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 180,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,258.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $164,924.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 180,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,258.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $129,903.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 192,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,645.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,603 shares of company stock worth $343,375. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

