Bramshill Investments LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 171.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,461 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 424.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

BBN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 146,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,871. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

