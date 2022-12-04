Bramshill Investments LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,261 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 526,994 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 64.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,541,000 after purchasing an additional 449,724 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.06. 975,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,069. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

