Bramshill Investments LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,163,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

