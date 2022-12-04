Bramshill Investments LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Clearway Energy makes up about 0.4% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,809,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,056,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CWEN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.88. 530,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Featured Articles

