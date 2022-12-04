Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,381,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,002,000. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund makes up approximately 3.5% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 44.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.28. 49,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,444. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

