Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Update

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $40,537,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,263,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,319 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 909,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.