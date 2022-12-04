Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $676.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $540.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $479.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.34. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

