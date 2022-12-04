BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Down 16.5% in November

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BSQUARE Trading Up 2.2 %

BSQUARE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 87,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,191. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BSQUARE in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

BSQUARE Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

