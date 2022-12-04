BuildUp (BUP) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BuildUp (BUP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last week, BuildUp has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. BuildUp has a total market capitalization of $186.94 million and $2,555.30 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BuildUp token can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BuildUp Profile

BuildUp’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BuildUp is gomoneda.com.

Buying and Selling BuildUp

According to CryptoCompare, “BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BuildUp is 0.01894155 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,647.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomoneda.com/.”

