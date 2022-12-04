Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires 290,021 Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) by 1,671.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,021 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSIB. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 491.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,477,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,577 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1,090.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,020,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 934,898 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $4,328,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 101.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 402,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 202,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 118.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSIB remained flat at $10.06 during trading hours on Friday. 845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,771. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

