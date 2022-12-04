Bulldog Investors LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Bulldog Investors LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,240 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.90% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 22.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the first quarter valued at $356,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Price Performance

Shares of SWAG stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 90,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

