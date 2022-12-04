Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases Shares of 455,224 Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 455,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000. Cartesian Growth Co. II makes up about 1.3% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,985,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RENEU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,636. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

