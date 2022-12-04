Bulldog Investors LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRW)

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,548 shares during the period. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I comprises 1.5% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 135,773 shares in the last quarter.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRW remained flat at $10.02 during midday trading on Friday. 1,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,878. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

