Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 127,767 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Bulldog Investors LLP cut its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 127,767 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.19% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 276,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.63. 958,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,152. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

