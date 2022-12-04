Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 3,924 Shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU)

Bulldog Investors LLP reduced its stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in GSR II Meteora Acquisition were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $269,000.

Get GSR II Meteora Acquisition alerts:

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSRMU remained flat at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.