Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 61,419 Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Bulldog Investors LLP reduced its stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,419 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Marlin Technology Price Performance

Shares of FINM remained flat at $10.07 on Friday. Marlin Technology Co. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Marlin Technology Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.