Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 67,351 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Bulldog Investors LLP reduced its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,351 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.20% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COOL. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1,062.8% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 4.2% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

COOL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,677. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.