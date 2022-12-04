Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 8,220 Shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Bulldog Investors LLP cut its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Forum Merger IV were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMIV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Forum Merger IV by 4,502.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Forum Merger IV by 24.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,668,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Forum Merger IV by 75.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Forum Merger IV by 599.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 299,785 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forum Merger IV stock remained flat at $9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

