C Partners Holding GmbH Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 4.1% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 1.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Stock Performance

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $25.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,085.44. 270,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,933. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,841.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,915.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.