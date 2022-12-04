C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Update

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 10,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,272. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $58,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $58,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 99,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,639. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 801.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 1,609,258 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $13,763,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

