C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Update

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 10,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
C3.ai Trading Up 0.5 %
AI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,272. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 801.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 1,609,258 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $13,763,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Featured Articles
