Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 101,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,522. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

