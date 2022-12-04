Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 101,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,522. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.