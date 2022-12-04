California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 693,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.65. 588,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,396. California Resources has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217,606 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,487,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,060 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,697,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,867,000 after purchasing an additional 416,214 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.