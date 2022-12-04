Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $14.93 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

CPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.



