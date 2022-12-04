Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 903,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 160,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.83.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.88. 619,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.27.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

