Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Price Target to C$6.00

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Uranium Royalty Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.