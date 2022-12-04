Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Update

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Canoo Stock Performance

Shares of GOEVW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. 95,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Canoo were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

