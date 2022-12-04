Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $160.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $210.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.97.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.37.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

