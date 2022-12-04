Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $160.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $210.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.97.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
NASDAQ CRWD opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.37.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
See Also
