Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

NYSE COF traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,105. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $162.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.60. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

