Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $90.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $115.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.50.

COF opened at $97.69 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $7,107,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after buying an additional 932,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,616,000 after buying an additional 859,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

