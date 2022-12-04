Capital One Financial Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a downgrade rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.62.

NYSE:MAA opened at $164.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day moving average of $166.72. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

