Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Short Interest Up 5.7% in November

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a report on Sunday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy ( NASDAQ:CGRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 281.25%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGRN. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 46.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 321,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 101,740 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 53,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 76.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 36,879 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capstone Green Energy

(Get Rating)

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.