Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 2,358.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 20.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,207,000 after acquiring an additional 341,315 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $1,844,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 99.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 99.7% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,444 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 664,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,012. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $33.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Several research firms recently commented on DH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

