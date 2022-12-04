Captrust Financial Advisors Has $114,000 Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in GMS were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 594,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $28,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,168,000 after purchasing an additional 449,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $228,550.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,208.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 205,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMS. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GMS to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 140,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,633. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

GMS Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.