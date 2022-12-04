Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 4,563 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lucid Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 1,048.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of LCID traded up 0.32 on Friday, reaching 10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,456,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,321,670. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 9.55 and a twelve month high of 49.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 12.63 and a 200-day moving average of 15.98.
Lucid Group Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
