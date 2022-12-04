Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 35.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $833,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 129.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.
