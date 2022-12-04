Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives $1,027.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,048.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,188.00 to 1,117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $25.90 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

