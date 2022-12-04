Cartesi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.34 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $71.13 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Cartesi Token Profile
Cartesi launched on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,160,266 tokens. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cartesi
