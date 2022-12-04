Cartesi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.34 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $71.13 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Cartesi launched on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,160,266 tokens. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

