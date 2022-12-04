Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the October 31st total of 8,060,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $174,482.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $174,482.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,363,697 shares of company stock worth $21,108,453. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRX traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,162. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.25. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Roth Capital downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.