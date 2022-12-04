CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Short Interest Up 10.6% in November

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 4,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $938,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,756 in the last 90 days. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 95.0% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 517,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,680. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $198.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

